Hugh Jackman Hops Into Random Car With Strangers After Fan Frenzy in NYC

Hugh Jackman staged the slickest getaway since Wolverine grew claws -- diving into a car full of gobsmacked strangers to escape a fan frenzy like it was no big deal!

You gotta see this -- Hugh was totally swarmed by autograph- and selfie-seekers outside his NYC show 'From New York with Love' ... so he flagged down a random car, asked where they were headed, and when they said 6th Ave, he was ready to go.

It wasn’t an Uber, a Lyft, or even a car service -- but Hugh didn’t care. He slid right in like it was his ride all along, while the crowd he'd just ditched stood there totally baffled.

No one was more shocked than the passengers themselves -- 'cause LBR, it’s not every day a legit movie star hops into your car like it’s just another Tuesday.