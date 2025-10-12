Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rip Through Hugh Jackman's Shredded Shots for His 57th Birthday!

Rip Through Hugh Jackman's Shredded Shots For His 57th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hugh Jackman's Shredded Shots
Launch Gallery
Hugh Jackman Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Anyone in the mood for a little thunder from down under? We totally are, and we think it's a pretty good time to share some snaps of Hugh Jackman showing off his shredded body ... because he's turning 57!

The actor's impressive physique isn't exactly a secret in Hollywood ... but what's really cool is how he's managed to stay in peak condition well into his fifties!

1008-Hugh-Jackman-Hot-Shots-PRIMARY

We hope your weekend's just as festive as Hugh's -- and we think you'll find clicking through this gallery is already a cause for celebration!

Related articles