'Star Trek' Star Paul Wesley Says Patrick Stewart Was Iconic TV Hero

Play video content Video: Paul Wesley Remembers Patrick Stewart Following His Passing TMZ.com

Paul Wesley is reflecting on the loss of a fellow 'Star Trek' captain ... revealing he had the chance to meet Patrick Stewart before his death.

We caught up with Paul at LAX Thursday, and the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" actor -- who plays Captain James T. Kirk -- told us he'd just heard the heartbreaking news.

Paul is remembering Patrick as one of TV's iconic heroes ... and a genuinely good guy.

He revealed he met Patrick once, though they didn't know each other well ... telling us everything he'd heard about the late actor suggested he was a "real class act."

And Paul's admiration went well beyond the Enterprise ... saying he's a huge fan of Patrick's entire body of work.

As TMZ previously reported ... Patrick died Wednesday at 86 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The actor famously played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," becoming one of the franchise's most beloved figures.

Paul isn't the only "Star Trek" star remembering Patrick ... William Shatner, who played the original Captain Kirk, also paid tribute to his longtime friend and fellow captain.