Lamar Odom Making Bank On OnlyFans After Ex Khloe Brings Up Drama On New Show

Lamar Odom’s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian can’t stop talking about him on her reality show … but the attention has led to the NBA star making bank, TMZ has learned.

Lamar tells TMZ he doesn’t understand all the fuss being made on the Hulu reality show … especially since he’s shown her and her family nothing but love and respect for years.

As for the recent Netflix documentary that's caused tension between the former couple, Lamar says he never asked Khloé to participate. In fact, he claims he didn't even know she was involved until he watched the finished documentary on Netflix.

We’re told Lamar has no interest in going back and forth with Khloé… and still wishes nothing but the best for her.

The drama is only helping Lamar … who has pulled in over $25k on his newly launched OnlyFans since the episode aired. The NBA legend has earned 6 figures on the site within weeks.

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On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe spoke about her ex-husband, claiming he was “dead” to her. She said she watched his recent Netflix documentary and wasn’t “thrilled.”

She said she sat down for an interview for the doc and didn’t get paid … but felt certain comments about her were “disrespectful.”

Sources point out Lamar was a two-time NBA champ when he met Khloe … and had his own career and fame.