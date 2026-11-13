Next 'Bachelor' Revealed to Be NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman For Season 30

And the next leading man of "The Bachelor" is .... Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman!

ABC made the surprise announcement on Friday's "Good Morning America."

The network shared in a statement ... "Sam Hartman is changing the game as the leading man of the 30th season of 'The Bachelor.' The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate. With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love."

Sam told the "Good Morning America" co-hosts that he's looking for a lady that matches his competitiveness.

And when it comes to proving their football skills, Sam admitted ... "They are going to get tested for sure."

While Sam admitted that he said "no way" at first to joining the series ... he was convinced to become the next Bachelor by Jessie Palmer, who appeared on the fifth season of the show.