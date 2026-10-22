Chris Harrison's New Dating Show 'The Vow' To Run Promos On ABC Stations

Chris Harrison is heading back to the dating game ... and his new FOX Nation show is buying airtime on ABC stations to get the word out, years after his messy exit from the network's "Bachelor" franchise.

TMZ has learned FOX Nation will run promos on several ABC stations to promote "The Vow" during its upcoming premiere week. The promos will run during "Grey's Anatomy" on November 12 in nearly a dozen markets -- including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.

The ABC connection is particularly interesting given Chris' nasty departure from the network's "Bachelor" franchise in 2021, when the longtime host faced backlash after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell amid controversy over photos showing her attending an antebellum-themed fraternity formal.

Chris subsequently stepped away from hosting duties and ultimately left the franchise. He later filed a lawsuit against ABC and Warner Bros. over the fallout, which was later settled.

Now, Chris is getting another shot at matchmaking with FOX Nation ... which dropped a new teaser Thursday offering the first official look at season lead Jace Cates surrounded by 10 women vying for his heart.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed one familiar face appearing in the promo ... Kylee Russell, who appeared on Season 27 of "The Bachelor" and Season 9 of "Bachelor in Paradise."

"The Vow" premieres November 11 on FOX Nation, and the latest teaser offers another glimpse of the show's much-talked-about falling roses motif.