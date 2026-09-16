Chris Harrison Shades 'The Bachelor' In Promo For New Reality Dating Show 'The Vow'

Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison is heading back to TV to help a lucky guy find true -- and traditional -- love ... five years after he left the ABC franchise ... and he's shading his old gig in the promo for his new job.

FOX Nation just announced their new original dating series "Chris Harrison's The Vow" will debut on Nov. 11 ... and Chris takes a slight jab at his old bosses in the teaser.

With Chris behind the matchmaking helm ... the show will focus on 30-year-old bachelor Jace Cates -- who will test his compatibility with 10 women across shared values, communication, and faith.

Chris says, "Roses fade, true love lasts forever."

Aside from trying to get Jace hitched ... Chris said 'The Vow' "asks a simple but important question: Can genuine, lasting love still be found in the modern world? The stakes couldn’t be higher."

While not referencing his past exit from the 'Bachelor' franchise, Chris did say of 'The Vow' ... "We were inspired by the faith-driven renaissance happening across America, and as a result, I believe we've created the most authentic dating show on television today."

Chris isn't the only 'Bachelor' alum to join the show ... Season 17's leading man Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine are set to make appearances on the upcoming reality show.

As you know ... Chris left the 'Bachelor' universe after a scandal in 2021, when he made comments that some folks felt excused alleged racist behavior from contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.