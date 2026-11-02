'Bachelor' Alum Melissa Rycroft Allegedly Crashed Into Ambulance Before DWI Arrest

Cops Say She Hit Ambulance and Fled Before DWI Arrest

Former 'Bachelor' star Melissa Rycroft allegedly smashed into an ambulance and drove off before cops caught up to her and busted her for DWI in Texas.

The Southlake Police Department says the ambulance was at a stop sign on Saturday night when Melissa hit it and fled.

SPD says officers found Melissa a short time later, and following an investigation she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense ... plus accident involving damage more than $200 and driving while license invalid.

The reality star and former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader was processed at the Keller Regional Detention Facility, and her bond was set at $7,500 for the DWI charge, $1,000 for the damage charge and $500 for the invalid license charge.

As we previously reported, this bust comes just months after she was sentenced for her DWI from 2025.

In August, Melissa received 20 months of probation and was ordered to pay roughly $2,000 in fines and court costs.