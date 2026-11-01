'Bachelor' Alum Melissa Rycroft Arrested For DWI

Arrested for 2nd DWI Months After Pleading Guilty to First

Melissa Rycroft has been charged with her second DWI just months after pleading to her first ... TMZ has learned.

The former 'Bachelor' star was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while license was invalid with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and collision causing damage to a vehicle under $200.

She was arrested and booked Sunday ... according to Tarrant County jail records.

As part of her August sentencing for her 2025 DWI ... she received 20 months of probation and was ordered to pay roughly $2,000 in fines and court costs.

In addition to 36 hours of community service, she was ordered to finish a DWI education course, and participate in a substance abuse evaluation.