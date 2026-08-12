'Bachelor' and 'DWTS' Alum Melissa Rycroft Pleads Guilty in DWI Case

Melissa Rycroft pleaded guilty in her DWI case in Texas ... and she won't spend another day in jail.

The former 'Bachelor' and "Dancing with the Stars" alum was sentenced last week after reaching a plea deal ... with a judge formally signing off on the agreement Monday ... according to court docs obtained by Us Weekly.

Rycroft was sentenced to 20 months probation, instead of 280 days in jail ... and ordered to pay roughly $2,000 in fines and court costs. She'll also have to complete 36 hours of community service, take a DWI education course, and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

The deal comes with some strict conditions ... Rycroft cannot drink alcohol or use illegal drugs while on probation ... and she must submit to drug and alcohol testing when ordered.

She's also prohibited from driving ... unless her vehicle is equipped with a camera-enabled ignition interlock device.

We broke the story ... Rycroft was arrested in September 2025 for DWI. According to the police report, cops say she told them she'd been in a hit-and-run, but witnesses claimed that was BS.

Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, later addressed the arrest on social media ... saying she was struggling but trying to march foward.