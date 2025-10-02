'The Bachelor's' Melissa Rycroft Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated

Melissa Rycroft was arrested for driving while intoxicated this month ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the former 'Bachelor' star was busted for DWI in the Dallas/Fort Worth area on September 23. We're told she was taken into custody and booked into the local jail, where she sat for 8 hours before being released. She posted a $1,000 bond with a promise to appear in court.

The exact details of her arrest remain unclear at this point, but what is clear .. she's now facing a court date in connection with the charge.

Melissa is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who shot to fame on season 13 of "The Bachelor," competing for Jason Mesnick's heart. She later hit the ballroom on "Dancing with the Stars" and went on to host reality shows like "Bachelor Pad."