Sports Analyst Mark Rycroft Accidentally Drinks Spit and Tobacco: Video

Pro sports analyst Mark Rycroft may want to start checking what's in his cup before taking a sip ... 'cuz he accidentally guzzled tobacco and spit!

The gross – yet funny – moment was captured on video while Altitude TV's Avalanche team with host Vic Lombardi was broadcasting a recent sports event in Colorado.

In the clip, Rycroft is seated next to play-by-play announcer Marc Moser, who is standing in the booth with a coffee cup on a desk in between them.

Rycroft seems preoccupied with work when he reaches over and grabs the cup, raising it to his lips and taking a big swig from the opening in the top.

Based on his putrid reaction, the flavor didn't appeal to him one bit. In fact, Rycroft scrambles to spit out all the tobacco and saliva. Nasty indeed!!

But, it looks like everyone got a laugh out of it in the end. Lombardi posted the video to X, making light of the whole situation.