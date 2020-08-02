Dunkin' Donuts Employee Arrested for Spitting in Cop's Coffee

Breaking News

America might run on Dunkin' -- but one of the chain's employees allegedly runs on hatred for police, 'cause he got busted for spitting into a cop's morning cup o' Joe.

This man here -- 25-year-old Vincent Sessler -- was arrested in Chicago after a state police officer claims he innocently ordered a cup earlier this week from the Dunkin' Donuts where Sessler works ... and upon removing the lid to cool it down down, discovered some fresh phlegm sitting on top.

Police have a much more descriptive way of putting it though -- they say the officer "observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva" floating inside.

Chi-Town authorities also say that after an investigation was conducted, they arrested Sessler for disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer. Someone even posted a photo of the alleged loogie ... it's gross.