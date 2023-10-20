Woman Spends 15 Years Getting Revenge On Man Who Allegedly Spit On Her Friend

Breaks Off Engagement After He Spit On Her Friend!

A woman says she spent 15 years getting payback from a man who spit on her friend long, long ago ... doing everything from spoiling shows to torpedoing his wedding.

TikToker Linda Solley Hurd says it all started a decade and a half ago at a comedy show, where one of her friends accidentally spilled a drink on the guy -- claiming he called her a "stupid fat b****" and spit on her for additional bad measure.

Linda was out for revenge! She found his Facebook page ... and after some digging, discovered his favorite shows were "The Walking Dead" and "Breaking Bad" -- 2 shows that you'd never want spoiled, right?

She decided to torture the dude by creating fake accounts and spamming him with spoilers as soon as each episode would drop.

It didn't stop with the Rick Grimes & Walter White rage ... she says she ended up in the same class as him not long after, getting more info on him and doing even MORE trolling.

Linda says she backed off for around 8 years ... but then learned the guy got engaged to a friend of a friend of hers, so she came out of trolling retirement for more revenge.

She gave the guy's fiancee the tea on what he had done to her friend, and apparently, that was enough for her to pull the plug on the wedding.

It's enough to make you stop drinking.