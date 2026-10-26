Adrien Broner had another run-in with the law ... this time he was handcuffed by police in Beverly Hills — and it was all caught on video.

TMZ obtained footage of the former boxer turned streamer being led in cuffs by a police officer past a bunch of people in the Beverly Hills business district on Sunday evening. The officer then places Broner — hands cuffed behind him -- into the back of a police vehicle.

Play video content Video: Former Boxer Adrien Broner Cuffed by Police in Beverly Hills on Video Kick/@deenthegreat

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Broner was ultimately NOT arrested, although it was unclear why Broner was cut loose or if he received a citation.

We've asked police for an update ... so far no word back.

Broner is no stranger to the police. Over the years, he's been arrested several times for criminal trespass, driving while under the influence, sexual battery, sexual assault, and armed robbery.