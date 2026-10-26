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Former Boxer Adrien Broner Cuffed by Police in Beverly Hills on Video

Adrien Broner Handcuffed By Beverly Hills Police ... Watch The Video

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Video: Adrien Broner Handcuffed, Hauled Into Police Car in Beverly Hills...Caught on Video
TMZ.com

Adrien Broner had another run-in with the law ... this time he was handcuffed by police in Beverly Hills — and it was all caught on video.

TMZ obtained footage of the former boxer turned streamer being led in cuffs by a police officer past a bunch of people in the Beverly Hills business district on Sunday evening. The officer then places Broner — hands cuffed behind him -- into the back of a police vehicle. 

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Video: Former Boxer Adrien Broner Cuffed by Police in Beverly Hills on Video
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Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Broner was ultimately NOT arrested, although it was unclear why Broner was cut loose or if he received a citation.

We've asked police for an update ... so far no word back.

Adrien Broner -- Locked Up In Ohio Over Reckless Driving :: 041216-adrian-broner-mugshot-6

Broner is no stranger to the police. Over the years, he's been arrested several times for criminal trespass, driving while under the influence, sexual battery, sexual assault, and armed robbery.

As you know, Broner was once a champion boxer, but now he focuses mainly on online streaming.  

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