Adrien Broner Facing 2 Sex Crime Cases On Same Day

Boxing star Adrien Broner has a busy Monday -- he's got dates in TWO courtrooms in TWO states to face TWO separate allegations of sexual misconduct, TMZ Sports has learned.
... and it's all going down just TWO weeks before his mega-fight with Manny Pacquiao.
Here's the deal ... Broner was arrested back in February in Atlanta for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a local shopping mall. Cops say he groped her against her will.
Just 4 months later, Broner was arrested again in Cleveland for allegedly throwing himself on top of a woman at a nightclub and forcing her to kiss him. He's facing multiple felony counts including gross sexual imposition and abduction.
As fate would have it ... both cases have been scheduled for January 7 -- and since he can't be in two places at once, he's gotta decide which hearing he wants to attend.
We've learned Broner is planning on sending a lawyer in his place to Ohio -- where he's not required to attend the hearing in person.
Does that mean he'll be in Atlanta instead? Broner has a habit of blowing off court cases ... so, no one really knows where he'll be.
Adrien is facing 5 separate charges for the two incidents ... and if he's convicted on all counts -- he could go to jail for NINE years.
The craziest part of the story -- Broner also has a court date in Florida on Jan. 23 stemming from his arrest for failure to appear in court earlier this month for traffic violations.
In between it all ... Broner's massive fight with Pacquiao is set for Jan. 19 in Las Vegas.