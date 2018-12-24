Adrien Broner Sued For Failing to Pay For Jewelry

Adrien Broner Sued You Got Million$ In Jewelry ... But, You Stiffed Us!!!

Adrien Broner is ﻿rocking over a million dollars worth of bling, but he's never paid for his ice because he bounced checks to the jeweler and still owes the bill ... this according to a new lawsuit.

Pristine Jewelers NY says the boxing star promised to pay for multiple jewelry orders totaling $1.252 MILLION, but his checks haven't cleared and he's refusing to follow through on a payment plan.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Adrien told the jeweler he would pay for his bling after his April fight against Jessie Vargas, but the jeweler has only been able to collect $100k from Broner ... leaving an unpaid balance of $1.152 million.

It's been over a year since Broner first ordered his bling, and Pristine wants the boxer to pay up now and throw in another MILLION in punitive damages.

Broner has a big payday in his future, because he's fighting Manny Pacquiao January 19 in Vegas. Problem is ... the jeweler claims Adrien has already stiffed them after one big fight.