Adrien Broner Arrested Just Before Christmas in Florida

Adrien Broner found himself mugging for the wrong camera this holiday season ... after getting arrested just days before Christmas.

The boxing star was busted Sunday in Broward County, Florida after a warrant for his arrest was issued for failure to appear in court earlier this month. He was booked in county jail and then released ... court records show.

The bench warrant stems from a case dating back to December 2017 ... after he was arrested for having no driver's license, speeding, no registration or proof of insurance. Since that arrest, he's failed to appear in court several times ... which led to a previous arrest in July for failure to appear.

It hasn't been a great month for Adrien. As TMZ Sports first reported ... Adrien's being sued for an unpaid balance of $1.152 million on a jewelry bill.