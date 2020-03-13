Adrien Broner Arrested for DUI ... In Miami Beach

Exclusive Details

Boxing star Adrien Broner was arrested for DUI late Friday night in Miami Beach, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told the 30-year-old former champ was stopped by police around 8:45 PM local time -- and officers quickly believed Broner was under the influence, so they arrested him for DUI.

Broner was taken to a nearby station where he was awake long enough to take a drowsy mug shot. Bond was set at $1,000 but he's on an 8-hour hold so he'll be behind bars until at least 4 AM on Saturday.

It's just the latest in a string of legal issues for the former prodigy -- he's been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, assaulting people in public and he's been sued multiple times for not paying jewelry debts.

Broner was once considered one of the best prospects in boxing. He was a champ in 4 weight classes -- and Floyd Mayweather took him under his wing. At one point, he gave himself the nickname "About Billions."