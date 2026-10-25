Hit-and-Run Driver Allegedly Plows Into Cyclists, Killing 2 and Dragging Victim Over a Mile
California Hit-and-Run Driver Allegedly Kills 2 Cyclists, Drags Victim Over a Mile
Published
Two people are dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a group of cyclists ... dragging one of the victims over a mile.
The fatal collision went down on Saturday night at around 10 PM in Montclair, California ... KTLA reported.
Neighbors said a group of young men -- possibly teens -- were riding bikes together when a gray Honda reportedly slammed into them.
The victim who was dragged by the car was left in a residential neighborhood. It's unclear if the victim was one of the 2 killed in the incident.
The pics of the scene are pretty graphic ... with one of the deceased covered with a blanket and bikes strewn across the road.
So far ... none of the victims -- or a possible suspect -- have been identified by police.