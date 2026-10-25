'Summer House' Stars Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller Kiss After Exes' Scandal

Kyle & Ciara Get Back At Their Exes With Spin the Bottle Kiss

"Summer House" stars Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller are putting "Scamanda" behind them ... by kissing in front of the entire cast.

🚨BREAKING FROM BRAVO FAN FEST🚨 We wouldn’t kiss and tell… usually. An all-new season of Summer House is coming soon! https://t.co/F0S6ENMFY1 @BravoTV

The two shared the sweet smooch in a teaser for Season 11 as the cast played Spin the Bottle ... with Kyle yelling "Hallelujah, baby!" when it landed on Ciara.

After their co-stars screamed over their kiss, Ciara remarked ... "This is so crazy!"

We reported earlier ... Ciara's ex West Wilson and Kyle's ex-wife Amanda Batula confirmed they were in a relationship in March after West initially denied the rumors, claiming they were just friends.

After Amanda and Kyle ended their 4-year marriage ... and following West's split from Ciara ... Amanda and Ciara were each other's emotional support.

After news of West and Amanda's relationship ... Ciara went nuclear on Amanda and West at the 'SH' reunion and the new couple has since exited the show.