Man With Butcher Knife Arrested On Set of Michael B. Jordan's 'Miami Vice '85'

Play video content Video: Miami Vice Set Arrest BACKGRID

Michael B. Jordan's gritty crime drama just got a little too gritty ... as a man allegedly showed up to the set with a huge butcher's knife and started scaring the film crew.

The NYPD tells TMZ ... Alex Perez, 23, allegedly started disrupting filming while running across the set of "Miami Vice '85" in Brooklyn around 11 PM Friday night.

Cops were called after Perez allegedly brandished a butcher's knife ... and threatened one of the production staffers.

In video exclusively obtained by TMZ ... Perez can be seen being escorted off the set by a staffer before taking out the large knife from his sweatshirt pocket.

A cop on the scene then arrested Perez -- who hurled the n-word at the production staff member while in cuffs -- at 11:17 PM.