'The Ultimatum' Star Vanessa Papa Arrested For Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated

Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Queer Love" star Vanessa Papa has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Indiana ... TMZ has learned.

Vanessa was arrested this morning by both Terre Haute City PD and Indiana State Police and charged with Operating a Vehicle With A BAC of .10 or More and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person ... according to jail records.

She was later released on her own recognizance at 11:09 AM after being booked at 3:53 AM.

Before her arrest ... Vanessa shared a video to her Instagram Stories taken by her co-star Ashley Johnson showing Vanessa zipping up her boots.

Play video content Video: Vanessa Papa Instagram/@ashleyj_19

In the clip, Ashley laughs and says ... "You just took your pants off outside my car."

Vanessa replies that she had to "spruce up" for their evening out as the two went to an establishment called Charlie's.

Ashley wrote over the video ... "Welcome to Indiana @itsvanessapapa."