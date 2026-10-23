Rapper Bryant Myers Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing Cops and Driving Over 100 MPH

Puerto Rican rap star Bryant Myers must be singing the blues ... because we've learned he was arrested for allegedly trying to elude police and speeding over 100 mph in Florida.

A spokesperson for the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Myers was arrested Friday morning and booked into the DeSoto County jail on 4 charges -- one of which is felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. The spokesperson also said Myers was hit with two misdemeanors -- possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Myers was also booked for operating a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph in a 60 mph zone -- which we're told means he was going more than 100 mph just before his arrest.

The sheriff's office has not released a police narrative on what exactly happened ... we'll update you once we learn more.

Myers -- whose real name is Bryan Robert Rohena Pérez -- is a Puerto Rican hip hop artist who was featured in Maluma's 2016 hit, "Cuatro Babys."