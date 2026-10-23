Boosie Badazz's Son Ivy Ray Hatch Arrested For Battery, Drug Possession, Armed Robbery

Boosie Badazz's son, Ivy Ray Hatch, is in the crosshairs of law enforcement in Louisiana ... we're told he was arrested for a slew of serious crimes, including drug possession, armed robbery, and battery.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Hatch was busted Thursday and booked for possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with drugs, aggravated battery, and armed robbery. We're told the 18-year-old was later released on bond.

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The sheriff's office declined to release details on what led to Hatch's arrest.

Play video content Video: Boosie Badazz Discusses Sex Lives of People With Disabilities on New Show TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Boosie has been hanging out in NYC this week, and TMZ caught up with the rapper, who talked with us about his new Boosie network, which he says is the "new Netflix."