'Baddies' Tavii Babii Arrested After Cops Are Called for 'Disturbance' at Cheesecake Factory

Play video content Video: Tavii Babii Arrested Outside of Cheesecake Factory TMZ.com

Reality star Tavii Babii was arrested after allegedly causing a chaotic scene at a Cheesecake Factory in Michigan ... and video shows her in handcuffs.

A rep for the Novi Police Department tells TMZ ... cops were called for a "disturbance" at a Cheesecake Factory at Michigan's 12 Oaks Mall on Oct. 7 at 3:16 PM ... and during their response, the "Baddies" star was busted for resisting arrest.

Court records show she was eventually charged with the misdemeanor offense.

TMZ has obtained several clips from both the altercation at the restaurant and her arrest ... and the videos show how the incident unfolded.

Play video content Video: Tavii Babii Goes Off Inside Cheesecake Factory TMZ.com

In one clip, Tavii screams at staff to "give me my f***ing food" and "why are you jumping in my face?"

In another angle, you see her approach the front desk, telling someone who appears to be a manager ... "I want my bread, they got me f***ed up." Eventually, Tavii is escorted out of the restaurant.

In another clip, you see Tavii yelling at a police officer who placed her in cuffs ... "Isn't my hands behind my back? Then why are you grabbing me?"