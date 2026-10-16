‘Training Day’ Actress Charlotte Ayanna Arrested for Allegedly Kicking Cop, Spreading Ashes

Charlotte Ayanna, the actress who played Ethan Hawke's wife in "Training Day," was arrested in West Hollywood after allegedly kicking a deputy and spreading cremated human remains in a home ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... deputies were responding to a call for a welfare check on October 8 when they say the situation took a violent turn.

According to cops, the alleged victim told deputies Ayanna -- born Charlotte Lopez -- threatened his life, battered him, and spread cremated human remains inside the residence.

Authorities also allege Ayanna kicked a deputy during the investigation ... and she was ultimately arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, elder abuse, battery on a peace officer, and depositing human remains outside of a cemetery.

On Monday, prosecutors filed three misdemeanor counts ... battery, elder or dependent adult abuse, and battery on a peace officer.

When contacted for comment, Ayanna told TMZ, "It was an unfair illegal false arrest. Not only was I never read my rights, including the Miranda rights, but | was never even interviewed to talk to.”

Ayanna is known for her role in "Training Day," which starred Denzel Washington, and "Love the Hard Way" with Adrien Brody. She won the Miss Teen USA competition in 1993.