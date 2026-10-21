Rick Ross' Son Allegedly Pistol-Whipped by Gunman Over a Woman

Rick Ross' son was allegedly pistol-whipped by a gunman in Florida -- and the beef was all about a woman ... according to police.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, Ross' son, William Roberts III, was hanging out with the woman on a street corner in Daytona Beach, FL, on the night of October 11, when a car pulled up, and a man named Don Roberts jumped out to confront them.

Cops say Don screamed at the woman, "That's what we doin" -- a likely reference to their previous romantic relationship. According to the police report, Don then pointed a handgun at William and said, "I don't care who your daddy is, I'll kill you right here."

Then Don allegedly pistol-whipped William on the side of his head, causing minor injuries. Cops say William then decided to get out of harm's way, so he jumped into his own vehicle and drove to his family's home.

Cops say William later picked Don out of a police lineup, and officers then arrested Don last Friday and booked him in the Volusia County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon ... according to the online records from the sheriff's office.