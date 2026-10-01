Rick Ross Arrested For Battery In Miami After Ex Reports Alleged Strangulation To Cops

Busted For Alleged Battery After Ex Claimed He Choked Her

UPDATE

6:49 AM PT -- Rick Ross turned himself in to police Thursday morning and was arrested on two battery charges after an ex-girlfriend called the cops on Tuesday and claimed he had been violent with her ... according to our law enforcement sources.

We're told the woman told police the alleged violent incident went down on August 28 ... she said she was sleeping in the home they shared, and he woke her up in a jealous rage over a photo she was tagged in on social media ... and things quickly turned physical.

Our sources say the woman told police Rick questioned her about lying to him and then slapped her in the face. She said he later accused her of being involved in a relationship with someone else, and every time she denied it, he struck her.

We're told the woman claimed Rick struck her in the chest several times, choked her to the point where she could not breathe, grabbed her by her ponytail and slammed her against a wall.

Our sources say the woman gave police photos of her alleged injuries ... and Rick voluntarily surrendered to police but did not talk to cops about her allegations.

Court records show Rick has pleaded not guilty to both charges. He's still in custody, but we're told his legal team is working to get him released, and he could be out soon.

6:52 AM PT -- Rick Ross' lawyers Steve Sadow and Bradley Horenstein tell TMZ ... "William Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear. The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place. Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."

Rick Ross is in police custody in Miami-Dade County after being arrested on a couple of battery charges ... TMZ has confirmed.

The rapper was arrested Thursday morning on charges of felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

Rick is currently behind bars in Miami-Dade County jail. He posed for a booking photo, and it looks like he's wearing a floral button-down shirt in his mug shot.

It's unclear what led up to his arrest ... we're working on it.

Rick's being held on a $5,000 bond on the battery by strangulation charge and a $1,000 bond on the battery charge ... and it looks like both charges are related to domestic violence ... according to online records.

It's worth noting ... last week, his ex-girlfriend posted photos showing alleged injuries she says she suffered at his hands ... it's unclear if that's related to this arrest.

Rick is scheduled to be arraigned on October 22.

We reached out to Miami Beach Police and Rick's camp ... so far, radio silence.