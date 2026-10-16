Phaedra Parks Says Rick Ross Is a Big Teddy Bear, Defends Him After Arrest

Play video content Video: Phaedra Parks Defends Rick Ross TMZ.com

Rick Ross may have a tough-guy reputation, but Phaedra Parks says the rapper is really a big ol' teddy bear ... just don't get her started on his love for marinara sauce.

We got the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star at LAX this week, and she came to Ricky Rozay's defense following his recent battery arrest ... telling us the man behind the bravado is actually a sweetheart.

Play video content Video: Rick Ross’ First Taste of Freedom?!? Rigatoni Drenched in Marinara WSVN 7 News

Phaedra, who worked with Ross before he became a superstar, says he's a true gentleman with a big heart ... pointing to his charitable work and contributions to affordable housing.

Despite the battery allegations, Phaedra's still firmly in Ross' corner ... she's even scheduled to speak at the first annual Rich Forever Luxury Women's Wellness Experience at his sprawling Promise Land estate next weekend in Atlanta.

She admits he can be cocky, but says she's never heard the kind of allegations he's now facing ... though she's careful not to dismiss anyone's claims.

As TMZ previously reported ... Ross was arrested in Miami earlier this month on a battery allegation, which he denied after getting out of jail. He also laid out his lavish get-out plans ... including a Sunday feast of rigatoni with heavy marinara -- and that's where Phaedra draws the line.

She tells us she knows "the man behind the marinara" ... but thinks Ross could stand to dial back the cockiness AND the sauce.

Her culinary advice for the Biggest Boss? Skip the marinara and try a little linguine with clams instead.