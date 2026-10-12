NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks Show Support for Kim Zolciak

Play video content Video: NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks Rally Behind Kim Zolciak LionsShareNews/Backgrid

NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks have nothing but love for Kim Zolciak as she navigates sexual assault allegations against her son.

We got the "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars on Saturday at LAX, and they both showed support for their former castmate.

NeNe tells our photog she wishes Kim well and relays that the last time they spoke, Kim was doing okay ... but also admitted it had been a while.

Meanwhile, Phaedra tells us she and Kim keep in touch pretty frequently ... and she says she has her girl's back.

As for any advice she's given Kim regarding the serious allegations against her son ... Phaedra's pleading the fifth.

As you know, Kroy Biermann Jr. was arrested in August after a female classmate told cops he sexually assaulted her in a changing room at a fitness center.

Prosecutors have since claimed to have found videos on Kroy Jr.'s phone that show him having sex with an underage relative.

The 15-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges. He's currently out on bond and at home with Kim.