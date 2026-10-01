Rick Ross: Judge Says 'I Have No Idea Who You Are' As Lawyer Seeks Jail Release

Play video content Video: Judge Has No Idea Who Rick Ross Is During Court Appearance

Rick Ross got a rude awakening in court Thursday morning ... because after his lawyer played the celebrity card in a bid to get him sprung from jail, the judge wasn't impressed.

Ross -- real name William Roberts II -- appeared before Judge Mindy Glazer following his Wednesday arrest on battery charges in Miami, and his attorney Bradley Horenstein asked whether the rapper's release could be "expedited" because of his fame and concerns for his safety in jail.

Glazer wasn't impressed by the celebrity argument ... telling Ross, "I have no idea who you are."

She then added he'd be treated fairly "just like everybody else here."

As TMZ first reported, Ross turned himself in Thursday morning after an ex-girlfriend accused him of getting violent with her during an alleged Aug. 28 incident.

The woman told cops Ross allegedly slapped and struck her, choked her until she couldn't breathe, grabbed her by the ponytail and slammed her against a wall, according to our law enforcement sources. She went to police on Tuesday and Ross this morning.

Ross was arrested on felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery charges and has pleaded not guilty to both. His attorneys tell TMZ he's not guilty, and say he's being wrongfully accused.