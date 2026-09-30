Late Nickelodeon Star Kianna Underwood: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Huge update in the hit-and-run case that killed former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood ... a suspect has finally been arrested ... more than 8 months after the tragedy.

Michael Griffiths was busted Tuesday, and the 72-year-old has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident with injury ... according to CBS News.

As we told you ... sources say that Kianna had been dragged by one of the cars involved in the January 2026 hit-and-run for almost two whole blocks in Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood.

First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Two cars hit Kianna ... a Ford Explorer SUV and then a sedan ... according to ABC News.

It's unclear which vehicle police believe Griffiths had allegedly been driving.

Kianna rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show "All That" in 2005 ... and lent her voice to the Nick Jr. show "Little Bill."