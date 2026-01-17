'All That' Star Angelique Bates Pleaded for Someone to Help Kianna Underwood Before Her Death

OG 'All That' Star Begged Someone to Help Kianna Underwood Years Before Her Death

Play video content Instagram/@angeliquebates

Former "All That" star Angelique Bates warned followers that Kianna Underwood was homeless in New York City and needed help years before her brutal death on Friday.

Check out Angelique's Instagram video from November 2023 -- she tells followers her fellow child actor desperately needed assistance, and called out members of the "All That" crew for not doing anything to comfort her.

While she didn't name names, Angelique accused people who appeared on "All That" of acting like cast members are one big family, and then being selective with who they try to help. She also did not reveal who else on the Nickelodeon sketch show was in a similar situation to Kianna, but was receiving aid.

She even called out corporate -- whose HQ is located in NYC -- for turning a blind eye, arguing ... "She's one of us and she needs help but she's not getting it ... and nobody's speaking on Kianna Underwood."

We told you about Kianna's tragic death Friday -- she was hit by a car in Brooklyn and dragged down two blocks early in the morning, and died from her injuries.

Kianna appeared on 7 episodes of "All That" and 23 episodes of "Little Bill."

She was 33.