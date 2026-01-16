Gene Hackman's House Goes Up for Sale Less Than a Year After Deaths

Gene Hackman's New Mexico estate is officially up for sale ... less than a year after he and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in the sprawling compound.

Gene and Betsy's Santa Fe house -- which sits on a 53-acre estate in The Land of Enchantment -- has hit the market with an asking price of $6.25 million.

At the time of their deaths, police body cam footage showed the place was in shambles, with rat feces and urine everywhere. But, we're told the place has been completely cleaned up and looks absolutely amazing now!

The 13,000-square-foot estate sits in a gated community and consists of two separate buildings -- the main 3-bedroom area, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, a grand living room, and a library, as well as the 3-bedroom guesthouse. The compound also includes a lap pool, hot tub, putting green and an actor's studio.

Remember ... Gene and his wife were found dead in their home last February 26 by maintenance workers after their bodies had been lying around for at least 9 days. Police said Hackman's pacemaker registered its last known activity on February 17.

The Santa Fe County Medical Examiner ruled that Gene died at 95 from Alzheimer's disease and Betsy died at 65 from hantavirus infection -- a disease spread by rat feces and urine.