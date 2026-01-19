'All That' Alum Angelique Bates Says Kianna Underwood's Death Was Avoidable

Play video content TMZ.com

"All That" alum Angelique Bates says Kianna Underwood's death was completely avoidable if her castmates or Nickelodeon had stepped in to help her out.

Angelique shared her thoughts on the tragic loss with TMZ over the weekend ... noting she first advocated for Kianna back in 2023 when videos of her homeless on the street gained traction. But, she says her pleas for help mostly fell on deaf ears, and little was done for Kianna. The former child star theorizes part of the underwhelming response has to do with Kianna being a minority -- it's all in the clip.

She supported her theory by mentioning another homeless Nickelodeon star was immediately offered assistance when social media videos showing them on the streets went viral. Angelique didn't name any names, but it's no secret Hollywood jumped into action to get 'Ned's Declassified' alum Tylor Chase -- who is white -- assistance when people caught wind that he was struggling with homelessness and mental health issues in recent weeks.

At the end of the day, Angelique says people involved in the "All That" franchise and Nickelodeon really dropped the ball, especially after Kianna made the network so much money. She argues that she, Kianna, and so many of her colleagues were done dirty by the network, and hopes they support their child stars better nowadays.

Kianna appeared on "All That" for its 10th and final season in 2005 ... while Angelique acted on the hit series from 1994 to 1996. TMZ reached out to Nickelodeon for comment ... so far, no word back.

Angelique also tells TMZ she was in touch with Kianna's father Anthony, after she voiced her concerns for her in 2023, but the options they discussed to get the struggling star were not feasible. She says Kianna's family was strongly advocating for her, but simply could not do it all alone.

We told you about Kianna's shocking death -- she was hit by a car in Brooklyn, NY Friday morning and dragged 2 blocks. She died from her injuries.

Play video content TMZ.com

On a happier note, Angelique remembers how warm Kianna was to her when they met in 2005 -- a time when she said she was having personal issues with Nickelodeon ... and she always appreciated her kindness.