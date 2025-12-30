Sean Astin Gets Involved to Help Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Off the Streets

Sean Astin is stepping in to help 'Ned’s Declassified' alum Tylor Chase ... according to one of his former costars.

Daniel Curtis Lee, who’s recently spent time with Tylor -- even covering a temporary hotel stay for him -- tells TMZ ... shortly after seeing him, someone assisting Tylor reached out, and told him Sean Astin wanted to meet Tylor.

According to Daniel, Sean -- a major hero to Tylor, who’s a huge "Lord of the Rings" fan -- hoped the meeting might help convince Tylor to get off the streets.

On Christmas Day, Daniel spoke with Tylor over FaceTime, during which Tylor reflected on his experience meeting Sean ... and by the sound of it, it was a positive one. Worth mentioning, Sean is the current president of the Screen Actors Guild.

As we reported ... Tylor has been a transient in Southern California for quite some time while allegedly struggling with meth addiction.

The push to help Tylor came after videos circulated the internet, showing him looking unkempt and in need of housing.

Riverside Police spokesman Ryan Railsback previously told us law enforcement can only do so much for Tylor without him explicitly asking for or consenting to help.