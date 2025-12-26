Tylor Chase Being Treated at Hospital Before Entering Rehab

'Ned's Declassified' alum Tylor Chase has begun the process of getting into a rehab facility after his former co-stars begged him to get mental health help and off the streets.

Jacob Harris -- the owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, California, who has been a major advocate for Tylor -- tells TMZ ... he visited Tylor for 3 hours on Christmas day, a visit he calls a "tipping point." He adds ... "I had to do something. I finally found a crisis center that would come out and do an on-site evaluation."

Jacob explains the former child star was evaluated by the crisis center, and workers decided he needed to be taken in to receive "medical attention" at a Riverside-area hospital. We're told Tylor is now on a 72-hour hold and is being treated before being taken into a rehab facility.

Jacob got involved with Tylor after Shaun Weiss from "The Mighty Ducks" called him up a few days back to help locate him. Harris' number was then passed around to Tylor’s dad, his co-stars, and other family members, who set up video calls and meetings with him through Harris' phone.

Tylor's former Nickelodeon co-star Daniel Curtis Lee even went as far as getting him a motel room to take him off the streets ... but then reported that Tylor trashed the room within hours, prompting hotel management to give him a ring. Daniel had been warned by Tylor's family members that similar acts of kindness in the past have gone awry.

Play video content

It's not clear which treatment facility Tylor will enter, but Shaun previously invited him to stay at Eleven 11 Recovery center in San Clemente, Calif., which he is involved with.

The push for help came after videos of Tylor circulated the internet, showing him looking unkempt and in need of housing. His former 'Ned's Declassified' costars -- Lee, Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw -- addressed the videos on their podcast in September.