'Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss Wants to Help Nickelodeon Star After Viral Video

But I Need Help Finding Him

Shaun Weiss is ready to pay it forward ... after rebounding from drug addiction and homelessness, the "Mighty Ducks" star wants to help fellow former child actor Tylor Chase with a similar battle.

Fans will remember Tylor as Martin Qwerly from Nickelodeon's "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" in the early 2000s ... but a viral video has shown him now living on the streets in California.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025 @FalconryFinance

Comedian Russell Peters is the one who showed Shaun the video of 36-year-old Tylor, seen with disheveled hair, wearing a Las Vegas Raiders polo and oversized ripped jeans he holds up with his hands.

Shaun tells TMZ ... he has a bed for Tylor at a facility he works with called Eleven 11 Recovery in San Clemente, California. Shaun says Tylor is welcome to enroll in the rehab's sober living program, which would include up to one year of housing. Tylor could start on a scholarship, according to Shaun.

Shaun says Tylor was supposedly last seen in Riverside, California, but he's still trying to get a hold of him.

A previous video of Tylor prompted fans to launch a GoFundMe campaign, which was later ended by Tylor's mother, who insisted her son needed medical attention, not money.

Shaun can relate to what Tylor is going through. He was living on the streets in 2020 when he seemingly hit rock bottom with an arrest for burglary and meth.

In the years since, Shaun's cleaned up his act and gotten back into Hollywood ... landing a movie gig and doing standup comedy.