'Ned's Declassified' Daniel Curtis Lee Says Tylor Chase Trashed Motel Room

"Ned's Declassified" alum Daniel Curtis Lee thought he was doing the best thing for his homeless fellow former child star Tylor Chase by getting him a motel room to get him off the streets ... but it sounds like Tylor tore the place up.

Daniel hopped on social media on Christmas Day and gave a heartbreaking update on Tylor ... he says motel management called him within hours of Tylor checking in to inform him the door to the room was wide open, the fridge was flipped over, and the microwave was in the tub.

As we reported, Daniel drove about 50 miles from Los Angeles to Riverside to get Tylor a motel ... ahead of a heavy rain storm moving through the area.

But Daniel, who starred on the Nickelodeon series with Tylor, says Tylor's family warned him that their experiences with putting Tylor in hotels were bad ones ... and he admits he was wrong to think this would be any different.

Instead, Daniel's wondering how he can help Tylor in other ways ... and he slams California and our support systems for being broken to the point where it's extremely hard to get people help who clearly need it, as in Tylor's case here.

"Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss has a room at a rehab facility waiting for Tylor too in San Clemente, CA ... but Tylor's so far refused.