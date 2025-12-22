Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Refusing Treatment, Housing From Police

Tylor Chase -- best known for his role as Martin Qwerly from Nickelodeon's "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" -- is living on the streets in California and refusing any and all treatment options ... according to police.

Ryan Railsback -- Public Information Officer for Riverside Police Department -- tells TMZ ... officers are very familiar with Chase and interact with him at least once a week.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025 @FalconryFinance

RPD has a specialized outreach division that regularly engages with unhoused individuals, offering mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment, and temporary shelter.

We're told police have provided Tylor with countless offers, but he continuously turns them down. Ultimately, it's his choice whether to receive housing or treatment.

While some unhoused individuals meet officers with anger or hostility ... we're told Tylor is cooperative and always cordial.

The former Nickelodeon star has recently gone viral after multiple videos show him disheveled on the street. In fact, police made Tylor aware of the viral videos, and he apparently has no issue.

It's worth noting Tylor is not wanted for any crimes, and police have not spoken with his family.

