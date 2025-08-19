Drake Bell Says His Marriage Is 'Irretrievably Broken' in New Divorce Petition

Drake Bell's marriage to his wife is "irretrievably broken" after 4 years together and one child ... according to the former child actor's divorce petition.

As we first reported, Bell -- who shot to stardom in Nickelodeon's "Drake and Josh" show -- filed for divorce last week in Seminole County, Florida … even though Janet Bell's already filed a 2023 divorce petition in Los Angeles County.

In his petition, Drake says their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and he plans to hammer out a settlement with Janet for "equitable distribution" of all marital assets, liabilities and child support.

Bell also says he wants an approved parenting plan to resolve their obligations to their 4-year-old child, Wyatt, including a time-sharing schedule. What's more, Drake is asking the judge to allow the estranged couple to share parental responsibilities.

In Janet's petition ... she requests primary legal and physical custody of Wyatt, while asking the court to grant Drake visitation rights.

Janet also seeks spousal support, but her divorce case has seen little movement since she filed it 2 years ago. However, just this month -- prior to Drake's filing -- a hearing was scheduled for December 2025 in Janet's divorce case.