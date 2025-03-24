Drake Bell & Josh Peck Reunite to Discuss 'Quiet on Set' Doc for First Time

Play video content Good Guys Podcast

Drake Bell and Josh Peck teamed up to talk about "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" publicly for the first time --- where it was revealed how Josh first found out about the abuse Drake suffered from their former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

On Josh’s "Good Guys" podcast Monday, Drake revealed that the investigation into the abuse -- covered in the doc -- was happening during the break between "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh." So when they were filming the pilot for the latter, no one had a clue because Brian hadn’t been arrested yet.

Drake explained he had to return to a place where his abuser was still around, comparing it to having a monster in his safe space -- a place he once loved hanging out at with his costars.

Josh recalled how Brian suddenly disappeared, giving him a gut feeling that something was off. It wasn’t until later, when he asked Drake if he had talked to Brian, that Drake simply replied, "No … Brian’s a really bad guy." That’s when it all started to click for him.

Josh said he later got a text from someone on the show, telling him Brian had been arrested and was going to jail. Brian was ultimately sentenced to 16 months in prison and had to register as a sex offender.

Drake’s interview with Josh is a two-part series, with the next episode dropping Thursday -- likely revealing even more about his experience on set.