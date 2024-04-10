Drake Bell Defends Parents of Child Actors After 'Quiet on Set' Backlash

Drake Bell is coming to the defense of child actors' parents whose kids might've been mistreated at Nickelodeon ... saying they too were just as exposed and naïve.

During a panel this week after a screening of 'Quiet on Set' ... DB spoke up on behalf of all the moms and dads who've been getting dragged through the coals in the aftermath of the docuseries ... with many saying they did a poor job of protecting their kids.

He says a lot of the parents who were in the mix back then were just as inexperienced as their children when it came to showbiz -- and were learning as they went too.

Drake adds, "Some of these were our first jobs. Some of these were our parents’ first time on a set, and they’re just learning along with us. So to say 'Oh, the parents should have stepped in with this and that' -- no, there should be somebody who’s experienced that can see, oh you know what, this child seems uncomfortable, I’m gonna be able to take him or her with their parent and bring them over here, ‘Do you feel comfortable doing this?’"

As Drake puts it ... the parents really aren't to blame here -- even though social media has been crushing a lot of them after hearing the horror stories from these former Nick stars.

Drake's mom, specifically, has been getting crucified -- as Drake revealed in his abuse story that she allowed him to spend a lot of time with Brian Peck because she didn't want to drive him to and from the studio all the way from Orange County where they lived.

His father, meanwhile, was hailed a silent hero from the doc -- because he was deeply involved in Drake's career and didn't want Brian around his son that much ... that is, until Drake fired him as his manager and kept him on the outs, under BP's guidance.

"All That" alums Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, who attended the screening with Drake, also don't think child actors' parents are to blame. Like DB, Giovonnie and Bryan feel a liaison representing the child actor should be on set to advocate for any young performer.

Bryan added ... "That’s the most important thing. The parents can only do so much."

