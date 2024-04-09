'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Weighs In on 'Quiet on Set' Saga

Steve Burns says he had no clue anything was amiss at Nickelodeon while he was at the network -- of course, this amid all the allegations made in 'Quiet on Set.'

The "Blue's Clues" star spoke with 'Today' about the whole saga ... and he says while he sympathizes with those who might've had bad experiences at Nick -- he personally didn't have knowledge of what was allegedly going on from his end of things.

He notes his show was filmed in NY, while the other shows these child actors were a part of had been shot in L.A. ... so he says there wasn't really any overlap between the productions.

Steve adds, "I don’t have any particular insight into any of that. I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say, other than that it’s heartbreaking."

He continues by saying this ... "It’s got to be so unfathomably painful. The fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the water cooler, it just breaks my heart."

It's interesting that Steve is saying this, because even before he was approached to dish his thoughts on the matter ... he appears to have been checking in with audiences and Nick fans well before. A viral TikTok he posted where he asks people how they're doing reflects that.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He posted it a few days after 'Quiet on Set' aired ... so it seemed he was referring to the doc, and asking how everyone was doing in the wake of what had been detailed.

Steve is the latest former Nick star to address the documentary -- lots of former actors have been speaking on it these past several weeks ... and the reactions are all pretty much the same, everyone is mostly aghast and shocked by what they're hearing.