Kenan Thompson Addresses 'Quiet on Set' Nickelodeon Documentary

Kenan Thompson says he feels for those who were mistreated while working as child stars at Nickelodeon back in the day -- but he also makes clear ... he just wasn't one of them.

The comedian hopped on the 'Tamron Hall Show' Wednesday, where he was plugging his "Good Burger 2" movie -- which, ironically, is a Nickelodeon production -- and he was asked point blank what he made of all the horror stories that surfaced in 'Quiet on Set.'

Kenan says, "It’s a tough subject because, it’s tough for me because I can’t really speak on things that I’ve never witnessed ... Because all these things happened after I left, basically, and Dan [Schneider] wasn’t really on 'Kenan & Kel' like that."

He goes on to say Dan Schneider might get credit as a creator of the series, but there was actually a different showrunner -- in other words, KT is saying he didn't deal with Schneider very much.

Of all the alleged mistreatment going on at Nick, Kenan says, "I wasn’t really aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized or their families, you know what I mean? I mean I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and it’s putting things on display that need to be, you know, stories that need to be told for this, accountability sake."

He says it's a tough thing to digest, because he personally has fond memories of his Nick days ... even though, a lot of his costars clearly had a bad experience with the network.

Kenan is just the latest former child star to speak out about the documentary -- Josh Peck said something last week, this in light of his costar Drake Bell detailing the abuse he endured while working for Nick.