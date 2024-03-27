Drake Bell Will Speak Out More in New 'Quiet On Set' Episode

Has More to Say About Sexual Abuse

Drake Bell isn't done exposing the abuse he suffered as a child actor ... as he's set to appear in a newly added episode for the 'Quiet On Set' docuseries.

Investigation Discovery, the network behind the harrowing doc, has officially greenlit a fifth episode with Drake -- and other former child stars from the '90s and '00s -- set to return. The new episode, notably titled 'Breaking the Silence,' promises to delve deeper into toxic workplace claims made against Nickelodeon in the first 4 episodes.

"Quiet On Set" has already featured plenty of bombshell revelations, including a sit down with Drake, who spoke out for the first time about being sexually assaulted as a teen by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Remember, in 2004, Brian pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and oral copulation with a minor under 16 -- but, because he was a minor, Drake was never identified as the victim.

He chose to come forward now, and speak for "Quiet On Set."

The series also addressed several accusations of sexism against TV producer Dan Schneider, who created a number of hit Nickelodeon shows -- including "The Amanda Show," "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," and "iCarly."

Dan has since apologized for his behavior ... acknowledging last week that he owed a few people an apology and that some of the questionable jokes written for his shows should've been cut. However, he vehemently denied that he purposefully sexualized Nickelodeon's child stars -- including Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes and Jennette McCurdy.