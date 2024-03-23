'Ned's Declassified' Stars Take Responsibility For 'Quiet On Set' Jokes

Play video content

The stars of "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" are admitting they messed up by making some jokes about 'Quiet On Set' ... claiming they didn't understand the magnitude of the docuseries until now.

Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee -- who starred in the hit Nickelodeon show during its three-season run -- took some time on a podcast episode released Thursday to address controversial jokes they made about the shocking documentary.

In their new episode, Werkheiser and Lee try to explain their comments to fans ... saying they weren't talking specifically about Drake Bell ... but in the confusion of the moment, it came out that way.

ICYMI ... the trio was on TikTok Live when they were asked to comment on the new television project full of claims of child sexual abuse at the network.

They say a lot -- and acknowledge they probably shouldn't joke about the series -- but Devon also uses the phrase "give me your holes" during the clip ... and Drake Bell responded on social media, blasting the three.

The stars say they were multitasking, and the whole moment was simply chaotic ... but they know they shouldn't have made any jokes -- especially now that they've seen the doc.

Werkheiser and Lee say they finally get the serious nature of what 'Quiet On Set' revealed ... and, they say they would've been outraged too had they watched Drake tell his story and then seen someone seemingly cracking jokes at his expense.

Important to note here ... the crew says they're mortified Drake saw them making their comments, but they don't directly apologize -- never using "I'm sorry" in the convo as far as we can tell.