Drake Bell Says He and Josh Peck Have Discussed 'Drake & Josh' Reunion

Drake Bell might be returning to television ... 'cause he says he and Josh Peck have dicussed teaming back up in a couple familiar roles.

The actor discussed the possibility of a "Drake & Josh" reboot in an interview with The Patriot-News ... saying the two have talked reboot -- though it would be more of a buddy comedy then the original family ensemble program.

In fact, Drake says he's not even sure they'd play the exact same characters or if they'd play new versions of Drake and Josh ... adding he's not even sure if Miranda Cosgrove -- who played their little sister Megan in the OG show -- would return.

Of course, Drake doesn't have the best memories from working on the original 'D&J' ... going in-depth on the alleged abuse he dealt with while coming up through the Niceklodeon system in "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

So, it wouldn't come as a shock to here he's not looking to return to the part associated with all that trauma. That said, even working with Peck's a huge step forward since the two haven't always had the best relationship.

Bell revealed at the time Peck reached out to him personally after seeing the doc ... and, it sounds like the two are inching closer to working together again -- honestly, the closest they've been in years

Drake and Josh have publicly feuded in the past after Josh didn't invite Drake to his wedding, ultimately burying the hatchet at the 2017 VMAs.