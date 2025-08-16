Drake Bell Files for Divorce From His Wife Years After Their Split

Years after his wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles ... Drake Bell is following in her footsteps, filing his own divorce petition in Florida.

On Thursday, the former child actor filed for divorce from Janet Bell in Seminole County, FL, but his petition and its details were not immediately available ... according to online court records. We'll update you once we get our hands on the docs.

Meanwhile, as we first reported, Janet hightailed it to L.A. Superior Court in 2023 and filed for divorce from the "Drake and Josh" star after 4 years of marriage and one child, Wyatt Bell.

In her legal docs, Janet said the two split in September 2023, citing the typical irreconcilable differences. She requested primary legal and physical custody of Wyatt while asking the court to give Drake visitation rights. Janet also wants spousal support.

There was little, if no, movement in Janet's case until December 2024, when the court ordered both parties to meet to expedite the matter. It's unclear what happened during their conference.